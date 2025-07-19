Out of favor Team India wicket-keeper dances while travelling in a vehicle with friends [Watch]

Team India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was spotted grooving to trendy local music while traveling with his friends in a vehicle on the road. The southpaw last played an international match in 2023 and has not been getting a chance in the Indian squad since then. He has been aiming to make a comeback by turning up in various domestic tournaments and performing decently in them.An X user posted a video on social media to give fans a glimpse of Ishan's fun activities off the field while being away from the sport. In the video, the wicket-keeper could be seen dancing energetically to catchy tunes in the company of his friends inside a moving vehicle.You can watch the video below:Kishan also recently celebrated his 27th birthday on Friday (July 18) with his family and friends.Ishan Kishan was ignored from the India squad for the ongoing Test series against EnglandIshan Kishan during Somerset v Nottinghamshire - Rothesay County Championship 2025 - Source: Getty ImagesKishan was part of the India A squad that faced England Lions before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, but did not get a chance to play in either of the games. He was later ignored for the five-match Test series against England as selectors went with Dhruv Jurel as back-up wicket-keeper for incumbent Rishabh Pant.The Jharkhand keeper made his Test debut in 2023 during the West Indies tour. Across two games, he scored 78 runs at an average of 78, including a half-century. However, Ishan did not get another chance after that in the longest format with the emergence of Dhruv Jurel.Ishan Kishan also found a new home in IPL this season at SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), after Mumbai Indians (MI) parted ways with him after a seven-year association. After being picked for ₹ 11.25 crore, Ishan scored 354 runs across 14 games for SRH in IPL 2025, which included one century and a solitary fifty. After the conclusion of the IPL, Kishan played two games for Nottinghamshire in the 2025 County Championship, scoring 87 and 23 runs.