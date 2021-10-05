Over 450K users join Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan on ShareChat’s CricChat 

Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan, former and present team Indian cricket team openers respectively, took to ShareChat Audio Chatroom to connect with cricket fans. In a candid conversation - CricChat - the two cricket icons spoke about their cricketing journey, shared fun anecdotes, and key highlights of their career with their fans.

Virender Sehwag’s session amassed over 1,85,000 ShareChat users who poured their love for their favourite sportsman with over 37,000 comments. Among many other interesting anecdotes, Sehwag spoke about a shopping trip in Multan, Pakistan where shopkeepers refused to take money from him. Sehwag also revealed that former New Zealand cricketer Kyle Mills feared his batting style and called him a “butcher.”

He opened up about how he personally feared former Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and that it took him a long time to tackle his bowling style. The swashbuckling former Indian opener credited Satish Sharma, former Joint Secretary, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) for his efforts to get Sehwag selected in the Indian Under-19 cricket team.

In his CricChat session with over 2,69,000 ShareChat users, Shikhar Dhawan confessed to being the most innocent player of the Indian cricket team. Sharing his life’s philosophy, he said, “I believe we are all energies. We just need to vibrate at our highest frequencies; that’s the only way we’ll achieve greatness.”

Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director – Content Strategy and Operations, ShareChat commented on the success of CricChat, “It was a big honour to host cricketing legends such as Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan on our platform. Our community participated in huge numbers and engaged with them to give them an incredible welcome! We are excited to connect our users with their favourite stars through CricChat and bring them closer through the power of conversations.”

ShareChat will host popular cricketers Akash Chopra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajit Agarkar, and Gautam Gambhir in the coming weeks on its Audio Chatroom session CricChat.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal