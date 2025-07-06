Pacer returns from injury, added to England squad ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

The England cricket team have added right-arm fast bowler Gus Atkinson to their squad ahead of the decisive third Test against Team India. It will take place at the Lord's Cricket Ground, beginning on July 10. The right-arm speedster did not feature in the first two Tests due to a hamstring injury but has now returned to full fitness.
Atkinson suffered the injury during the innings victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, where he claimed three wickets. However, the 27-year-old was not only ruled out of the following white-ball leg against the West Indies but also the first couple of Tests against India. With Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue struggling for consistent breakthroughs in the opening two matches, Atkinson remains in line to replace one of them for Lord's.
With Jofra Archer also in the squad, he is also in contention to play at Lord's. The Englishmen are seeking a comeback after a deflating 336-run defeat at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.
Gus Atkinson also made his red-ball debut for England at Lord's
Atkinson notably made his Test debut at Lord's against the West Indies last year. He also claimed a fifer as the hosts won that game by an innings and 14 runs. In 12 Tests, he has claimed 35 wickets at 22.30 apiece and also has a Test hundred.
With the trio of Woakes, Tongue, and Brydon Carse combining to send down plenty of overs at Edgbaston, England could use fresh legs in the Lord's Test. India had defeated the home side the last time they met at the storied venue; hence, Ben Stokes and Co. will need their A-game.
The batting order could also go through changes, with Ollie Pope slightly under the scanner due to low returns since his hundred in the first innings in Leeds.
