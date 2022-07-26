Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton set to rejoin Team India in West Indies ahead of T20 World Cup

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Team India are all set to once again welcome aboard mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton as part of their support staff.

Paddy Upton was part of the MS Dhoni-led Indian team in the 2011 World Cup that won the tournament. His addition to Team India is expected to boost preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

A BCCI official told the Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity that:

“Paddy will be joining the team in West Indies as a mental conditioning coach and will be there till the T20 World Cup."

Paddy Upton has worked with a number of teams around the world and enjoys a good rapport with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid. The current coach of the Indian team was a player when Upton first became part of the side's support staff.

The duo later worked together in two Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises - Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals ) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Dravid had once written in praise of Upton in his book that:

“Paddy [Upton] is a thoughtful leader. He brings a unique approach and relevant approach to cricket and life.”

Paddy Upton last worked with the Rajasthan Royals in the last edition of IPL where they reached the final for the first time since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.

Mind coach key to teams in high pressure events like T20 World Cup

In the recent past, India head coaches have liked the idea of roping in mental conditioning experts to help players deal with the pressures of World Cups.

Former India coach John Wright, who played a crucial role in the Indian team's successes in early 2000s, used the services of sports psychologist Sandy Gordon for the Sourav Ganguly-led 2003 World Cup.

Former coach Greg Chappell had also brought in renowned sports psychologist Rudi Webster ahead of the 2007 World Cup.

The mind coach went missing during Ravi Shastri’s tenure. He coached India in various major ICC events. He was known to be a strong motivator himself and preferred the team to play an aggressive brand of cricket.

Mental conditioning in sports has become crucial these days with exposure to social media. It helps players overcome insecurities over selection and overthinking.

India last won the T20 World Cup in the inaugural edition. They will look to repeat the feat after a long gap of 15 years.

The Men in Blue last won an ICC title (Champions Trophy) under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2013. Thus, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will surely look to turn things around in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

