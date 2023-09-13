"Pak fans celebrating India's win today"- Wasim Jaffer after India beat Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer took a dig at Pakistan fans after India's victory against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (September 12) in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match. Rohit Sharma's side have secured a berth in the final with their second straight win in the tournament in consecutive days.

Men in Blue beat Pakistan comprehensively by 228 runs on Monday (September 11) after outplaying the opponents in all facets of the game. They were back on the field on Tuesday again to face Sri Lanka.

They faced some tough competition in this contest due to the stellar performances of young Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage in both departments. India eventually beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a thrilling encounter, courtesy of a fine bowling display.

Pakistan indirectly benefited from India's win on Tuesday, as things would have gotten worse otherwise for them in the points table. Babar Azam's side would have had to win their last Super 4 match against the Lankan side by a big margin to have a chance to reach the final.

However, now their match on Thursday against Sri Lanka is a knock-out match, as the winner will go through and face India in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Wasim Jaffer referenced the same in his latest post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, on a light note, that Pakistan fans were celebrating India's win against Sri Lanka:

"Pak fans celebrating India's win today after 228 run loss yesterday #INDvPAK #INDvSL"

Expand Tweet

We got challenged and it was good: Indian captain Rohit Sharma after hard-fought victory vs Sri Lanka

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was glad that his side got exposure to a competitive match, which posed challenges to them in all departments. At the post-match presentation, he said:

"Was a good game for us to play a like that on a challenging pitch. We got challenged and it was good. It was a challenging pitch and we want to play more on these kind of surfaces. The pitch got a bit easier towards the end. We had to hold our nerves and we did that pretty well in the end."

On Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up four wickets, Rohit added:

"Kuldeep for the past year or so has been bowling very well. He worked on his rhythm. When he was not part of the squad, he has gone back to the drawing board. The ball is coming out of his hand really well."

India will next face Bangladesh on Friday (September 15) in Colombo.