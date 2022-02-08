Australia announce full-strength Test squad for Pakistan tour

After a successful Ashes down under, Australia are all set for their first overseas Test tour in almost three years. The number one ranked Test side haven't played in an overseas series since visiting England in 2019.

They are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998. This historic tour will consist of three Test matches, followed by three ODIs and a one-off T20 game. The series will get underway with the first Test on March 4.

Pat Cummins will lead the Test side while Steve Smith continues to be his deputy. The Australian Test captain recently stressed that most of his players are comfortable with going on the Pakistan tour. But he understands that a few may pull out. Andrew McDonald will step into the role of interim head-coach following Justin Langer's resignation.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus Andrew McDonald will step up into the role of interim head coach of our men's national team, with official duties beginning with Australia's upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Andrew McDonald will step up into the role of interim head coach of our men's national team, with official duties beginning with Australia's upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. https://t.co/BW3j4PBPrf

Australia will complete isolation in their own country before flying to Islamabad on February 27. After a one-day room isolation, they will be allowed to hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Pat Cummins leads the side, while Ashton Agar gets his recall to the Test side

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan!The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan! 🔒 The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. https://t.co/7RM0HwKygq

After a successful Ashes series, the Baggy Greens will be looking to carry their momentum into the Pakistan series. Ashton Agar will be marking his return to the Test side after five years. He will partner Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson as the side's spinners.

Jhye Richardson misses out due to workload management. Usman Khawaja's twin centuries in Sydney mean he may have cemented his spot at the top of the order. But Marcus Harris retains his place in the squad. Perth Scorchers teammates Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis will also join the side.

Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

The visitors will name their limited-overs squad in the coming days.

Schedule for Australia's tour of Pakistan

First Test: March 4th-8th, Rawalpindi

Second Test: March 12th-16th, Karachi

Third Test: March 21th-25th, Lahore

First ODI: March 29th, Rawalpindi

Second ODI: March 31st, Rawalpindi

Third ODI: April 2nd, Rawalpindi

Also Read Article Continues below

Only T20I: April 5th, Rawalpindi.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava