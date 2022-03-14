"21 years later Aussies are still hesitant" - Wasim Jaffer reacts as Australia decide against enforcing follow-on in 2nd PAK vs AUS 2022 Test

Wasim Jaffer has opined that Australia are still reluctant to enforce a follow-on on their opponents due to Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman's incredible partnership against them.

21 years ago, when Australia enforced a follow-on on India in the Eden Gardens Test, Laxman and Dravid stitched up a 376-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Laxman aggregated 281 runs, while Dravid scored 180. India won that match by 171 runs because of that record-breaking partnership.

The Aussies are currently playing against Pakistan in Karachi. The visitors scored 556 runs in the first innings and bowled out their rivals for just 148 runs later in the game. Despite a massive first-innings lead of 408 runs, skipper Pat Cummins decided against enforcing a follow-on on the home team.

Reacting to that decision from Cummins, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer wrote on Twitter:

"21 years later Aussies are still hesitant to enforce follow on. Reason: (a photo of VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid from the Eden Gardens Test of 2001).

The home team had scored heaps of runs in the first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. However, none of the Pakistan batters could get going earlier today in Karachi.

Mitchell Starc stole the show as Australia bowled Pakistan out for 148 runs

Mitchell Starc (R) was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings

Mitchell Starc did not have a memorable outing in the Rawalpindi Test but he fired on all cylinders during Pakistan's first innings in the Karachi Test. He dismissed three batters and was on a hat-trick at one point during the innings.

It will be interesting to see how many runs the Aussies score in their second essay. They are 28/1 after eight overs. You can follow the live scorecard of the Pakistan vs Australia Test right here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

