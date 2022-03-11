"Will be more successful than the last leggie" - Steve Smith posts hilarious message ahead of Mitchell Swepson's debut

Australia captain Pat Cummins has confirmed that Mitchell Swepson will make his long-awaited debut in the 2nd Test against Pakistan, beginning on Saturday. He will be the first frontline leg-spinner to debut in Tests for Australia since Bryce McGain in 2009.

Steve Smith took to Twitter to post a congratulatory message for the soon-to-be debutant. Having made his own debut as a leg spin-bowling all-rounder in 2010, Smith had something funny to say in his post, trolling his own bowling abilities:

"It's been a while since a Leg spinner debuted for Australia in Test cricket. I have no doubt Mitch Swepson will be far more successful than the last leggie. Good luck mate! Can't wait to walk out there with you tomorrow."

"He's pumped and to be honest, we're all pumped for Swepo" - Australia captain Pat Cummins

With the surface in Karachi expected to aid spin bowling, the visitors have decided to hand a debut to Swepson. The Queenslander will become Test cricketer No. 464 for the Australian team after he receives the baggy green on the morning of the first day of the 2nd Test.

Cummins stated that the wicket in Karachi was a bit drier and historically, more friendly for the spinners. He also hinted that the he expects reverse swing to play a part in the match, which is why Mitchell Starc has been preferred over Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins also talked about the mood of Mitchell Swepson and the team going into the upcoming match:

"He's pumped and, to be honest, we're all pumped for 'Swepo'. It's been a long time running drinks over the last couple of years, but he's absolutely ready. He's been a huge part of the squad, even though he hasn't been playing. So we're really excited to see him get a chance. The wicket here is a little bit drier and historically, a bit friendlier for the spinners."

Mitchell Swepson's much-awaited debut comes a week after the cricketing fraternity mourned the death of Australia's legendary former leg-spinner Shane Warne. The iconic cricketer had been a mentor to Swepson at various points throughout his career.

The side from Down Under have confirmed their playing XI for the 2nd Test. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin on March 12.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

