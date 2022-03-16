Babar Azam 196, Mohammad Rizwan 104* as Pakistan draw Karachi Test against Australia in thrilling finish

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored a marvellous 196 while Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 104 as the hosts drew the Karachi Test against Australia. In a tight finish on Wednesday, Pakistan went from 392-4 to 414-7. However, Rizwan and Nauman Ali (0*) added 29 runs in 7.4 overs to steer the team to safety.

Azam, who resumed his innings on 102, kept the hosts’ chances of saving the Test alive with a sublime knock. He faced 425 deliveries during his marathon knock, striking 21 fours and a six.

Chasing an improbable 506 for victory, Pakistan began Day 5 on 192 for 2. Abdullah Shafique, who was unbeaten on 71 overnight, missed his century by four runs. The well-set batter flashed at one from Pat Cummins outside off and edged a catch to Steve Smith. The latter, who had dropped the batter on 20 on Day 4, did not make any mistake this time.

Fawad Alam (9) also perished cheaply to the Australian captain, but Azam found great company in his reliable limited-overs opening partner Rizwan. The duo frustrated Australia, featuring in a 115-run stand for the fifth wicket. The Pakistan captain looked in complete control of his innings, bringing up a well-deserved 150 by working Nathan Lyon for a single through short leg.

Even after losing Shafique and Alam, Azam maintained his composure. The Pakistan batter enjoyed some incredible luck, though. On 161, he was dropped off consecutive deliveries in an over from Mitchell Swepson. After Travis Head put down a leading edge at silly mid-off, Marnus Labuschagne dropped Azam at forward short leg off the very next delivery.

Rizwan, who was circumspect in the first session, opened up after tea, slamming debutant Swepson for consecutive boundaries. Not to be outdone, Azam left his crease and launched Lyon for a maximum. A glance down leg followed to end the over as Pakistan showed some intent.

The Pakistan captain seemed set for a richly deserving double hundred when he perished to Lyon. The Australian off-spinner tossed one up, and Azam ended up giving a tame bat-pad catch to a gleeful Labuschagne at forward short leg.

Although the batter couldn’t complete his 200, he registered the highest fourth-innings score by a Test captain, going past Michael Atherton (185* vs South Africa in 1995). He also notched up the highest score by a Pakistani batter in the fourth innings, seventh-best overall by any batter.

Rizwan guides Pakistan after Azam’s dismissal

Azam’s dismissal was followed by a golden duck for Faheem Ashraf, who edged Lyon to slip, raising Australia’s hopes of a famous victory. Sajid Khan (9) also fell to the guile of the off-spinner, edging a catch in the slip region. There must have been some butterflies in the Pakistan camp. However, Rizwan ensured his and Azam’s knocks did not go in vain.

The wicketkeeper-batter kept finding boundaries at regular intervals and even slapped a Swepson full-toss for a maximum over backward square. Australia had a chance to send back Rizwan on 91. However, Usman Khawaja dropped the offering at extra cover, Swepson was once again the unlucky bowler.

Rizwan brought up his hundred off the last delivery of the penultimate over with a single off Lyon through extra over. Nauman Ali did not score any runs but aided Rizwan in pulling off the draw by keeping out 18 deliveries as Pakistan batted commendably to save the Test.

Australia had their moments in the game. Usman Khawaja’s 160 set things up for them, and their bowlers were brilliant in knocking over Pakistan for 148 in the first innings. However, they will rue the dropped chances that could have altered the final result.

Brief scores: Australia (556/9 decl. and 97/2 decl) drew with Pakistan (148 and 443/7).

The two teams will now renew acquaintances in the third Test in Lahore starting March 21.

Edited by Bhargav