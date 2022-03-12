Babar Azam doesn't know what Pakistan's strength is: Danish Kaneria ahead of 2nd PAK vs AUS 2022 Test

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria believes Men in Green skipper Babar Azam is confused as to what his team's strengths are. The 41-year-old reckons this is one of the main reasons why Azam couldn't convey to the curator exactly how he wanted the Rawalpindi pitch to pan out.

The surface for the first Test could only produce 14 wickets in five days and was handed a demerit point by the ICC after being judged a "below average" wicket. Danish Kaneria believes that the home team should take full advantage of their conditions and prepare the pitch accordingly.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, here's what Kaneria had to say while previewing the second Test between Pakistan and Australia:

"Normally a captain tells the curator to prepare such a pitch that would nullify the strength of the opposition and give the home team an advantage. However, when the curator asks what is the strength of the home team, that's where Babar Azam starts to wonder what our strength is, whether it is fast bowling or spin or our batters."

He added:

"This is when the curator prepares a flattened wicket to play safe, which leads to this problem."

"It was not good cricket" - Danish Kaneria on Pakistan's approach in the first Test

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test, skipper Babar Azam defended Pakistan's approach in the first game. Azam claimed that his men played the situation really well.

However, Danish Kaneria refused to agree with the Pakistan captain and feels the hosts' negative approach is what prevented them from winning the first Test. He opined:

"Babar said in the press conference that they aren't scared and they played good cricket. But I am sorry to say, it was not good cricket. Look at the strike rate and run-rate which you played and you didn't make proper use of Nauman Ali. Because of this you remained on the back foot for the entire Test."

Australia have got off to a fantastic start in the second Test in Karachi after winning the toss and electing to bat. They were 79/0 in 17 overs at the time of writing, with David Warner batting on 36 and Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 42.

Pakistan will hope to start picking up wickets as soon as possible.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra