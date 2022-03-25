ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on March 25 after PAK vs AUS 2022 series

Australia tightened their grip over the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table with a historic 1-0 series win against Pakistan on Friday. The Aussies have 75% points to their name after two series in the new WTC cycle. They have won five and drawn three of the eight games they have played thus far.

On the other hand, Pakistan slipped to the fourth position after their 115-run defeat in Lahore. Pakistan previously drew a series against West Indies and then beat Bangladesh. Playing at home against Australia after 24 years, Pakistan started as the favorites to win the Test series.

However, Babar Azam's men could not take advantage of playing in home conditions. They drew the first two games of the series before losing the decider in Lahore.

#Australia #Pakistan #PAKvAUS Imam-ul-HaqAzhar AliBabar AzamHasan AliShaheen Shah AfridiWhat a way to answer your critics, Nathan Lyon!cricketcomau ☝️ Imam-ul-Haq☝️ Azhar Ali☝️ Babar Azam☝️ Hasan Ali☝️ Shaheen Shah AfridiWhat a way to answer your critics, Nathan Lyon! 🙌🇦🇺 📷 cricketcomau#Australia #Pakistan #PAKvAUS https://t.co/3ZPQdL7SON

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the architect of Australia's historic victory at the Gaddafi Stadium. The Aussie spinner bagged five wickets in the final innings of the game to power his team to the win.

Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja shone for Australia in their ICC World Test Championship series win

Usman Khawaja scored a fantastic ton in the second innings for Australia (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Australia batted first and scored 391 runs in the first innings of the Lahore Test. They bowled out Pakistan for 268 runs to take a decent first innings lead of 123 runs. The Aussies added 227 runs to their lead and set a 351-run target for the home team.

Pakistan lost all their wickets for 235 runs in the fourth innings to lose by 115 runs. Lyon took five wickets in the second innings, while skipper Pat Cummins scalped eight wickets in the game. Usman Khawaja scored a match-winning ton for the visitors in the second innings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee