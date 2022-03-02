PAK vs AUS 2022: "It will not be an easy test for David Warner at the top of the order" - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt believes star Australian opener David Warner may face a challenging time at the top of the order against Pakistan. Warner has been a prolific run-scorer for Australia over the years and has been one of the main reasons for their dominance across formats.

The southpaw certainly brings in the X-factor in Test cricket as his ability to score quickly and dominate the opposition bowlers keeps him in good stead. However, Butt is of the opinion that the ball doesn't move much laterally in Australia and that is one of the main reasons why Warner is successful Down Under.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Butt explained why he feels the Pakistan bowlers will pose a challenge to Warner.

"It will not be an easy test for David Warner at the top of the order against the new ball. Shaheen Afridi is a good bowler in Test cricket and even Naseem Shah. Warner survives in Australia because the ball doesn't seam that much. In Pakistan, the ball moves in the first session."

But added:

"So Warner will be facing a challenge. However, he does have a lot of experience and you cannot take him easy. He has been doing well in India so let's see what he does in Pakistan."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Credit: Cricket Australia / Getty Images A few 📸 from training in Rawalpindi ahead of the first #PAKvAUS Test, starting on FridayCredit: Cricket Australia / Getty Images A few 📸 from training in Rawalpindi ahead of the first #PAKvAUS Test, starting on FridayCredit: Cricket Australia / Getty Images https://t.co/1wYgnQrllO

Andrew McDonald confident about David Warner doing well in Pakistan

Meanwhile, Australia's interim head coach Andrew McDonald has thrown his weight behind David Warner. McDonald believes the southpaw is a crucial member of the Australian Test team.

Warner experienced a subdued Ashes with the bat, but McDonald feels the opening batsman is more than capable of having an impactful series against Pakistan.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, here is what he had to say:

"There's always speculation about players when they're in their mid-30s as to whether they can or can't do it still. It was difficult for him this Ashes no doubt – two pink-ball games plus some grass on wickets made it difficult for the opening batters. In Melbourne (third Ashes Test), we saw what he can do. That was a difficult wicket and I think he was almost a run-a-ball 38."

McDonald added:

"We saw the speculation (about his position) leading into the (T20) World Cup, but he's a world-class performer and going to Pakistan he'll be ready. His preparation will be spot on and he'll sum up the conditions when that first ball is bowled."

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will be played at Rawalpindi from March 4.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra