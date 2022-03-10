"Love to get the crowd going, they are most important" - David Warner ahead of 2nd PAK vs AUS 2022 Test

Star Australia opener David Warner has been one of the most entertaining cricketers on the field of late. Known for his famous reels on Instagram, Warner was also seen enjoying some music and getting the crowd involved during the Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi.

Warner believes that fans are the most important part of the game of cricket and feels it is the duty of the cricketers to entertain them. They motivate him to bring his best onto the field and he reckons entertaining them is the least that he can do in return.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan ahead of the second Test in Karachi, here's what David Warner had to say about the fans:

"From my point of view, we are entertainers as well. So if I am not playing, out in the middle when I am batting and fielding, I love to get everyone involved and get the crowd going. That is what I have always tried to do. Engage the fans, they are the most important people in our game. They come and support us and it is important for us to give back."

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz David Warner in Pakistan is such a vibe

David Warner in Pakistan is such a vibehttps://t.co/BlpZa5iM8n

"That's not what we want from a cricketing point of view" - David Warner on Rawalpindi pitch

The pitch for the first Test at Rawalpindi came under severe criticism from the cricketing fraternity as it failed to produce an interesting game of cricket. Only 14 wickets fell in the entire duration of the Test as the two teams settled for a tame draw.

David Warner had hoped for help for the spinners but the pitch didn't deteriorate as much as he had expected. He is hopeful that the pitch for the second Test will offer more for the bowlers and produce a result.

"From a batter's point of view, you can roll the same one as Islamabad and I hope I don't get out," he said. "But that is not what we want from a cricketing point of view. You want something to break up, be something there for the spinners. I just want a game where you can create 20 chances and something that is going to be entertaining and exciting for the crowd."

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia in Karachi will commence on 12 March.

