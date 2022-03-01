“Watched few old games on YouTube, like Pakistan v India series in 2004” - Marnus Labuschagne

World no.1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has revealed that he has been watching old matches on YouTube, like the Pakistan versus India series in 2004 and 2006 to prepare for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

Australia are currently in Pakistan for their first tour of the country since 1998. Ahead of the historic series, Labuschagne was seen practicing on his home balcony on a rubber mat laden with pieces of taped aluminum sheeting. The 27-year-old was making an attempt to replicate the spinning conditions he is likely to face in Pakistan.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, the star Aussie batter opened up about preparing for the challenge in Pakistan. He revealed:

“I've watched the PSL quite closely and I've actually watched a few old games lately on YouTube, like the Pakistan v England and Pakistan v India series in 2004 and 2006. Just to get a gauge on what the wickets are like. Now, obviously it has been 20-odd years and I'm certainly not saying the wickets are going to be the same but all those wickets look like pretty good cricket wickets. They spun late and they were good for batting.”

Elaborating on his unique mat preparations, he explained:

“Like I always say, you prepare for the worst. You train hard, you play easy. The conditions that we are most foreign to as Australians is spin. So, you obviously work on spin, reverse swing and those things. And if it swings conventionally and the wickets are nice and bouncy, then you adapt to those conditions. And obviously we've got plenty of training on those types of wickets here.”

The right-handed batter was the second-leading run-getter in the Ashes, scoring 335 runs from five Tests at an average of 41.88.

“Spoke to Joe after the Ashes” - Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne is known as someone who is open to learning and interacting with other batters who have succeeded in varied conditions.

The right-hander revealed that he spoke to England Test captain Joe Root after the Ashes. The Englishman had a stellar tour of Sri Lanka and did well in India as well. Labuschagne said:

“The big hurdles to come across is when that ball is new and it's spinning big, and also sliding on. You need to have really good plans for that type of bowling. Also having a plan for when the ball is consistently spinning, and every ball is spinning big. I spoke to Joe after the Ashes and asked him a few things about playing in those conditions.”

On what he learned from watching all those old clips on YouTube, Labuschagne said:

“In most of those clips, Mohammad Yousuf was scoring double-hundreds. (laughs). He's a beautiful batter. Younis Khan is one that changed his technique a lot when he played in different conditions. I watched a lot of Joe Root during the winter and the way he played in Sri Lanka and India. I took a lot from that.”

Australia will face Pakistan in three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I. The first Test begins in Rawalpindi on March 4.

Edited by Samya Majumdar