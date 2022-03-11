Mitchell Swepson to debut as Australia reveal playing 11 for 2nd Test against Pakistan

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson will make his long-awaited Test debut in Australia's second match of the three-Test series against Pakistan. Pacer Josh Hazlewood will make way for Swepson as the Aussies look towards a two-spinner strategy on a Karachi pitch that's likely to favor spin.

Skipper Pat Cummins confirmed the development while announcing Australia's playing XI in the pre-match press conference. He said the entire visiting team is pumped for Swepson, who's spent nearly five years in Nathan Lyon's shadow.

Cummins said:

"He's pumped and to be honest, we're all pumped for Swepo. It's been a long time running drinks over the last couple of years, but he's absolutely ready. He's been a huge part of the squad, even though he hasn't been playing. So we're really excited to see him get a chance. The wicket here is a little bit drier and historically a bit friendlier for the spinners."

Swepson will become the first Australian specialist leg-spinner since Bryce McGain in 2009 to make his Test debut. In his time away from the limelight, the leggie has built a fine first-class record. In 51 matches on batting-friendly wickets Down Under, he has picked up 154 wickets, including four fifers, at an average of 34.55.

Cummins also talked about the impact of reverse swing, which explains Mitchell Starc's selection ahead of Hazlewood, who's more of a hit-the-deck bowler. The rest of the team's unchanged from the first Test which saw a mundane draw on a Rawalpindi pitch that was rated "below average" by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The second Test will kick off at 10:30 am IST on Saturday in Karachi.

Australia's playing 11 for second Test against Pakistan

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson.

