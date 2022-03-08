Nathan Lyon becomes first bowler to be hit for 250 sixes in Test cricket during 1st PAK vs AUS match

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon reached a rather forgettable milestone on Day 5 of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. He became the first bowler to be hit for 250 sixes in Test cricket when Imam-ul-Haq cleared the long-on boundary off the final delivery of the 42nd over in Pakistan's second innings.

(where known) Nathan Lyon is the first bowler to be hit for 250 sixes in Test cricket.2nd most is Rangana Herath 194(where known)

It was the second six he conceded in the second innings, while being hit for six maximums in the hosts' first innings.

Rangana Herath is next on the list behind Lyon, having been hit for 194 sixes in his career.

Nathan Lyon struggles to make an impact on dead Rawalpindi pitch

Bowlers on both sides struggled as the Rawalpindi pitch offered little assistance to pacers or spinners.

Pakistan piled on the runs and declared at 476/4 in the first innings. Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali hit big centuries, with the former scoring 157 and the latter making 185.

Nathan Lyon gave Australia their first breakthrough when he had opener Abdullah Shafique caught at mid-off for 44, but could not make any more in-roads.

Pat Cummins and Marnus Labuschagne claimed one scalp each, while a run-out accounted for the other Pakistan wicket in their first innings.

Australia too did well with the willow, with each of their first four batters scoring half-centuries. But a lower-order collapse saw them concede a 17-run first innings lead.

Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors in their first Test in Pakistan in 24 years, falling short of a century by just three runs, while David Warner made 68.

Labuschagne was dismissed at 90 and Steve Smith went on to score 78.

While Nathan Lyon and the rest of Australia's part-time spinners failed to really make a dent, Pakistan's Nauman Ali returned with six wickets.

However, Australia's first innings only finished on Day 5 with the visitors scoring 459 runs. A result looks out of the picture as the Pakistan openers have racked up a partnership of over 200 in their second essay. While Imam hit his second century of the match and his Test career, Shafique also brought up his ton.

