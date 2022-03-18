"I will wait for some more time before adding him to the Fab 4" - Saba Karim says Babar Azam has not done as well in SENA countries

Saba Karim has said that he would wait for a while before adding Babar Azam to the existing list of Fab four cricketers in Test match cricket.

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson are widely regarded as the Fab Four - the batting greats of the current generation. There have been calls from various quarters for Babar to be added to this illustrious list.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked whether Babar should be added to the Fab Four. He responded:

"I still feel when Babar faces challenging conditions, when Pakistan travels to SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, his track record, especially in Test matches has not been as good as the subcontinent. I will wait for some more time before adding him to the Fab Four."

However, the former India cricketer was extremely appreciative of Babar's batting skills. Karim observed:

"If we see otherwise, he is technically very sound, he is a fantastic player, he is a match-winner, bats with responsibility. That is why I feel he can defintiely make an entry in the Fab Four but once he consistently starts scoring runs in these countries."

Saba Karim was particularly effusive in his praise for Babar's knock in the second Test against Australia. He said:

"It was an amazing knock and it was even more important because Pakistan were bowled out for just 148 runs in the first innings. So they were trying to save the match here and they could have even won the match if they had time. Considering that, it was a huge knock."

Babar Azam played a 196-run knock in the fourth innings of the Karachi Test against Australia. Although he missed out on a well-deserved double century, his heroic knock helped Pakistan save the match when they were staring down the barrel.

"The Fab four talk is only about Test cricket" - Saba Karim on Babar Azam's excellent all-format record in SENA countries

Babar Azam has an exceptional record in Test matches played in England.

Saba Karim had the following to say when pointed out that Babar has an excellent all-format record in SENA countries:

"You are talking about multi-format. If we talk about multi-format, then none of Steve Smith, Joe Root or Kane Williamson have a place. The Fab four talk is only about Test cricket."

Yashraj @cricyashraj



And who do u think he will replace ? Or it will be called Fab 5 ? If Babar Azam continues his form and keep performing like this for a longer period. How long will it take from him to enter Fab 4 ?And who do u think he will replace ? Or it will be called Fab 5 ? #CricketTwitter If Babar Azam continues his form and keep performing like this for a longer period. How long will it take from him to enter Fab 4 ? And who do u think he will replace ? Or it will be called Fab 5 ? #CricketTwitter

Babar Azam has scored 904 runs at a decent average of 39.30 in the 14 Tests he has played in the SENA countries. He enjoys an outstanding record in England, having amassed 263 runs at an average of 65.75 in four Tests.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Should Babar Azam be added to the Fab Four? Yes No 27 votes so far