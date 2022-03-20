"Spinners need to learn to perform in all conditions" - Saeed Ajmal hits back at complaints of flat tracks

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has said that spinners must learn to adapt to conditions instead of complaining if flat pitches come into play. The former off-spinner also reflected on the drawn Test in Karachi and hailed Babar Azam for his efforts.

The ongoing Test series between Pakistan and Australia has seen two high-scoring matches. While Pakistan off-spinner Nauman Ali is the highest wicket-taker in the series so far with seven scalps, spinners have found relatively little purchase. For the visitors, Nathan Lyon has averaged 60.16 in four innings with six wickets.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Ajmal stated that bowlers need temperament and patience to take wickets in Tests. Hence, spinners must learn to perform even on lifeless pitches.

"To take wickets, you need temperament," he said. "You need to bowl a good 8-10 overs to play mind games with the batsmen and then you will be able to execute your plan. If you want to complain about ‘flat pitches’ then you should quit cricket. If the spinner is going to look at the pitch and then bowl, what is the point of being a spinner then? Spinners need to learn to perform in all conditions.

"The notion that Pakistan always had spin wickets was never the case," he added. "Even when we were playing in the UAE, we had to spin the ball and it did not just magically happen."

The first two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi resulted in draws. However, the deck in Lahore could assist spinners. It would be interesting to see how the batters adapt to it if that's the case.

"Previously, it was Virat Kohli and now it is Babar Azam" - Saeed Ajmal on generational talents

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ajmal believes surviving 172 overs and forcing a draw was an incredible effort from the hosts. He was also impressed by skipper Babar Azam's superb batting and hailed him as a generational talent like Virat Kohli. Mohammad Rizwan, too, received praise from Ajmal, who feels the 29-year-old is currently the most improved cricketer in the world.

"To play 172 overs and then draw the match, is an incredible feat for Pakistan and it is worthy of never-ending praise," he said. "Even the opposition and Indians appreciated their efforts which also speaks volumes. Previously, it was Virat Kohli and now it is Babar Azam. These are generational players and you will not come across them all the time.

"Mohammad Rizwan is the most improved cricketer in the world; he has played and performed in every format in which he has played," he added. "He has registered immense performances."

The third Test in Lahore begins on Monday. Both sides have spoken of wanting a result as they aim to win the series.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee