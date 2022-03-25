"That was the hardest wicket I have ever batted on" - Usman Khawaja on recording the toughest hundred of his career in series win over Pakistan 

Australian batter Usman Khawaja felt his century in the second innings at Lahore was the hardest one to score in his 11-year career. The 35-year-old was adjudged Man of the Series for his exemplary 496 runs across three Tests that included two centuries.

The Pakistan-born Queensland native missed out on a well-deserved hundred in the first innings of the third Test by nine runs. He made amends for it in the second innings by scoring an unbeaten 104 off 178 deliveries.

Rating the surface at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as the toughest one he has ever played on, Khawaja said during the post-match presentation:

"For me, I knew that was the hardest wicket I ever batted on, that is why probably I was so excited when I got my hundred. To me, that felt like the hardest hundred I have got. So, I thought that was a very good declaration and obviously the timing was perfect for us today."

Justifying Pat Cummins' decision to declare with a lead of 350, especially after the result in the second Test at Karachi, Khawaja said:

"I think 350 with 4 sessions left was a pretty good target. I told to Pat, I batted a fair bit out there, I knew how hard it was to score once it started reversing, so I was very confident after we set them 350. I did not really think that they would get that score. Whether or not they could have blocked it out? Maybe? I just thought there was enough in that wicket."

Pakistan were bundled out for 235 in the fourth innings, midway through the final session of the series. Nathan Lyon ran through the hosts' batting unit with a five-wicket haul that included the prized wicket of Babar Azam.

"To win this game is just the icing on the cake" - Usman Khawaja on clinching the third Test

After missing out on a win in Karachi, the Pat Cummins-led side made full use of the sporting wicket to yield a result in their favor. The 1-0 series win marks a solid statement for their subcontinent record and proves to be a boost ahead of their challenging series away to Sri Lanka and India.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Australia win the Benaud-Qadir Trophy after winning the third Test by 115 runs! #PAKvAUS Australia win the Benaud-Qadir Trophy after winning the third Test by 115 runs! #PAKvAUS

Thanking the Pakistanis for their hospitality and generosity towards the Australian contingent that toured the nation after 24 years, Khawaja said:

"We've had a lot of fun, but first and foremost, I just want to thank Pakistan and Pakistani fans for being so hospitable. We had a great time, everyone has been really welcoming, even when we were not winning, we were having so much fun. To win this game is just the icing on the cake."

Khawaja continues to make the most of his comeback. The left-handed opener returned to the side in the Ashes campaign in late 2021 after a gap of two years. He marked his return with twin centuries in the Sydney Test and has since prevented Marcus Harris from getting a place in the playing XI.

