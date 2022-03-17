"Those 18 balls were more crucial than my hundred" - Mohammad Rizwan hails Nauman Ali's knock after 2nd PAK vs AUS 2022 Test

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan played an incredible knock under pressure to help his side script a memorable draw against Australia in the second Test at Karachi.

Pakistan had to bat out almost two full days against all odds to avoid defeat. They did just that in magnificent fashion, with both skipper Babar Azam (196) and Mohammad Rizwan (104 not out) scoring valiant hundreds.

However, speaking in a video uploaded by Pakistan Cricket on YouTube, the 29-year-old highlighted the importance of all-rounder Nauman Ali's 18-ball stay at the crease. On this, Rizwan stated:

"The contribution of a hundred and zero is the same while saving a Test. Nauman played eighteen balls and they were more crucial than my hundred. If I would have thrown the wicket after my hundred, it would have had no value. His compact batting gave me confidence."

Swepson was trying too hard: Mohammad Rizwan

After some fantastic rearguard action from Azam and Rizwan, Australia came storming back into the contest through Nathan Lyon, who picked up two wickets in two deliveries. Mohammad Rizwan identified Lyon as a major threat as he could target the rough outside off stump and make life difficult for the 29-year-old.

However, Rizwan also stated that Aussie debutant Mitchell Swepson was perhaps trying too hard to bowl a magic delivery. The Pakistan gloveman believes this led to Swepson dishing out some freebies to help him inch closer to his hundred. Rizwan said:

"Hundred wasn't in my mind when Lyon came to bowl. But I believed Swepson would give me some boundary balls as I thought he was trying too hard due to which the ball fell short and sometimes a full toss. But when Lyon came to bowl from that end, I thought only about survival. By God's grace I got some boundaries and got to a hundred."

The third Test between Pakistan and Australia will be played in Lahore from March 21. After two hard-fought draws, both teams will believe they have a chance of winning the series going into the final Test.

