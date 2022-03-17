×
Create
Notifications

Uncapped Asif Afridi, Mohammad Haris named in Pakistan squads for white-ball series against Australia

Asif Afridi bowling during the Pakistan Super League. Pic: PSL
Asif Afridi bowling during the Pakistan Super League. Pic: PSL
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 17, 2022 07:21 PM IST
News

Uncapped Asif Afridi and Mohammad Haris have been named in the Pakistan squads for the white-ball series against Australia. Pakistan will take on Australia in three ODIs and a one-off T20I from March 29 to April 5, with all the games to be played in Rawalpindi.

Left-arm spinner Asif and wicketkeeper-batter Haris have been chosen following their impressive performances in domestic cricket. In the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), Asif claimed eight wickets in five matches for Multan Sultans. Haris, meanwhile, smashed 166 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of 186.5 for Peshawar Zalmi.

In the ongoing Pakistan Cup, Haris has notched up 219 runs in seven matches at an average of nearly 44 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Asif has claimed eight wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 4.39.

Haris was earlier named in Pakistan’s squad for the home series against New Zealand. However, the series had to be canceled as the Kiwis abandoned the tour citing security concerns.

Pakistan name ODI and T20I squads for Australia seriesMore details: pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS https://t.co/xIVzHBlF3j

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz has been picked in the side for both the ODI and T20I matches. However, his selection will be subject to fitness. The selectors have picked 20 players for the ODIs and 17 players for the one-off T20I. Abdullah Shafique, Imam-Ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel have been left out of the T20 squad.

Speaking about the squads, the chairman of selectors Muhammad Wasim congratulated Asif and Haris on their inclusions, saying:

“This is a reward for their hard work and consistent performances in the domestic circuit. Their selections are also a message for all domestic players that their performances are being followed and whenever an opportunity arises, they will be rewarded with a national team call-up.”

The white-ball players will gather in Lahore on March 22. The cricketers will undergo a three-day room isolation after which they will be integrated with the national team.

The NSK Test centurions honours board was updated by @Uz_Khawaja @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak at the end of the thrilling Karachi Test.#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS https://t.co/bbj8fBoAST

Pakistan's white-ball squads for Australia series

ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Also Read Article Continues below

T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी