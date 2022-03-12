×
[Watch]: Brainfade moment for Marnus Labuschagne as star perishes for a duck after needless run-out in 2nd PAK vs AUS 2022 Test

Labuschagne, in a bid to get off the mark, ran a risky single and paid the price (P.C. : Twitter)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 12, 2022 12:59 PM IST
Star Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne endured a disappointing end to his innings in the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

The 27-year-old would have been keen on batting long after Australia won the toss on a flat Karachi wicket. However, it was not to be as Labuschagne failed to open his account, thanks to a brainfade moment.

Having faced eight balls without opening the scoring, the Australian No. 3 looked anxious to get off the mark. On his ninth delivery, Marnus Labuschagne struck the ball from Nauman Ali firmly towards mid-off and began to run, hoping to steal a quick single.

However, the ball went straight to fielder Sajid Khan, who picked it up quickly and had a shy at the non-striker's end, resulting in a direct hit.

Labushagne tried his best to get across to the other end but unfortunately, fell just short. The 27-year-old will be kicking himself after failing to pile on the runs in ideal batting conditions. Distraught, Labuschagne dragged himself off the field in disbelief.

Here's a video of Marnus Labuschagne's suicidal run out:

Marnus Labuschagne's wicket brings Pakistan back into the game

Australia won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bat first on what looked like a belter of a wicket. The batters were in good form from the last Test but it was important for the visitors to get off to a good start.

That's exactly what happened as both David Warner and Usman Khawaja batted positively and added 82 runs for the first wicket. Warner was eventually removed by Faheem Ashraf through an absolute peach and provided the hosts with a much-needed breakthrough.

Labuschagne was perhaps the biggest wicket for Pakistan as he is capable of scoring at will once he gets set. Having lost the toss, the hosts will be keen to pick up wickets at regular intervals after lunch and restrict Australia to a modest total.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
