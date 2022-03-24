PAK VS AUS: [Watch] Pakistans' Shaheen Afridi sends David Warner's off-stump cart-wheeling

The third and final Test match between Pakistan and Australia is currently underway at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The visitors have their noses in front in this contest at 97/1, with a lead of 220 runs at the lunch break on Day Four.

Shaheen Afridi and David Warner stole the headlines at the end of Day Three with some banter between the two players. The two squared up eye-to-eye before ending with a cheeky grin to end the day.

The Australian openers put on a 96-run stand after the Aussie bowlers bundled out Pakistan on Day Two. Warner, alongside Usman Khawaja, ensured that their side didn't throw away the advantage.

Khawaja was bowled by Naseem Shah in the 13th over in the first session of Day Four, but the third umpire signaled a no-ball, giving the Pakistan-born Australian a reprieve. Warner, on the other hand, looked at his aggressive best as he got to his 34th half-century (his 4th against Pakistan).

The battle between Shaheen and Warner continued throughout the session, with the young young pacer having the last laugh. In the second-last over before the break, Shaheen produced an absolute jaffa to dismiss the Australian southpaw.

In a terrific display of sportsmanship, the two shared a smile and shook hands as Warner made his way back to the pavilion. Not often would you see a batter shake hands with a bowler who has just sent his off-stump cartwheeling.

Australia on the charge after Pakistan's stunning collapse

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Pakistan lost 7-20 and we'll take a 134-run lead into day four. Come on Aussies! #PAKvAUS What a day! Our captain Pat Cummins took five wickets and was brilliantly supported by Mitch Starc, who took four.Pakistan lost 7-20 and we'll take a 134-run lead into day four. Come on Aussies! What a day! Our captain Pat Cummins took five wickets and was brilliantly supported by Mitch Starc, who took four. Pakistan lost 7-20 and we'll take a 134-run lead into day four. Come on Aussies! 💪 #PAKvAUS https://t.co/jiiZWh1R0M

In a sensational display of reverse swing bowling from Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, the hosts stumbled from 248-4 to being bundled out for 268. The Australian skipper led the charge with a fifer, while Starc went about his business as usual.

After the Pakistan top order did a solid job, they lost seven wickets for 20 runs in a stunning turn of events.

All eyes will be on what sort of score the Australians will have in mind and when the declaration might be coming. The visitors have been positive in their approach to eke out results throughout this series. So one can expect the same here, especially after their bowling performance earlier in this Test.

Edited by Diptanil Roy