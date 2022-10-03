PAK vs ENG 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's deflating defeat in the series-deciding 7th T20I

England defeated Pakistan comprehensively by 67 runs in the seventh T20I on Sunday, October 2. Following their victory at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the visitors sealed the hard-fought seven-match series by a 4-3 margin.

After being sent in to bat first, Phil Salt (20) and Alex Hales (18) gave England a brisk start with their 39-run opening partnership in four overs. However, they both departed in the fifth over without converting their starts.

Dawid Malan (78*) anchored the innings perfectly and held one end up, while Ben Duckett (30) and Harry Brook (46*) played aggressively in his company. Malan also picked up pace in the death overs, helping his side post 209/3. Pakistan fielders were sloppy and let their bowlers down on multiple occasions in the all-important game.

In response, dependable Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan (one) and Babar Azam (four) departed inside two overs.

Shan Masood (56), Iftikhar Ahmed (19), and Khushdil Shah (27) played sedate knocks in the middle order, with the hosts never having any momentum in the steep chase. Pakistan eventually reached 142/8 and lost the match by 67 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Babar reflected on the loss and said:

"Always difficult chasing in a series decider anything over 200, we didn't execute the plan accordingly, we were just not good in the field, dropped a lot of catches today."

He added:

"This series was very vital for us, lot of things have exposed before the World Cup, we can sit and discuss about it, we can take some decisions to improve on.. Bowling is very settled, we're missing Shaheen but Rauf has stepped up, he's doing a good job for us. Pakistan fans were waiting and England have come here and played, hopefully they've enjoyed.

Fans share memes after England's comprehensive victory over Pakistan in Lahore

Fans on social media enjoyed the series decider on Sunday between England and Pakistan. They expressed their views by posting some hilarious memes about the game.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Newton @itzzaeem #PakvsEng2022 Congrats England and thanks Buttler for visiting Pakistan... Congrats England and thanks Buttler for visiting Pakistan... ♥️ #PakvsEng2022 https://t.co/1JZLrw0Foz

عاقد @aquidtweets

#PakvsEng2022 Donut is better than Pakistani fielders Donut is better than Pakistani fielders 😂#PakvsEng2022 https://t.co/0FWMmTPXnn

Libra @Ameer_libra

#PakvsEng2022 #PakvsEngland #PakistanCricket #PAKvENG Ramiz Raja & Babar Azam Have Ego Problems With Some Players Like Sharjeel , Malik , Imad & It Cost Us This Worldcup 🤦 Ramiz Raja & Babar Azam Have Ego Problems With Some Players Like Sharjeel , Malik , Imad & It Cost Us This Worldcup 🤦 #PakvsEng2022 #PakvsEngland #PakistanCricket #PAKvENG https://t.co/gVtkQpYY91

Asif Bangash🕗 @_Asif_says



#PakvsEng2022 17 balls 89 runs and they are acting like we are losing a nail biting match🙂🙂🙂 17 balls 89 runs and they are acting like we are losing a nail biting match🙂🙂🙂 #PakvsEng2022 https://t.co/BVxCbiUqyq

While Malan was named Player of the Match, Brook won the Player of the Series award.

Do you think the middle-order will be a huge concern for Pakistan at the upcoming T20 World Cup? Sound off in the comments section

