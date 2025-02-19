PAK vs NZ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will kick off with a match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. It will be a massive occasion for Pakistan as the Asian country is hosting an ICC event after a huge gap of 29 years.

Coming back to the opening contest, Pakistan and New Zealand clashed in a small tri-series ahead of the Champions Trophy, with South Africa being the third team. Despite Mohammad Rizwan and co. having the home advantage, the Kiwis beat them twice, including in the final in Karachi. New Zealand would be buoyed by the impressive performance without doubt.

Pakistan would be disappointed with their performance in the tri-series, where they lost two out of three matches. There has also been plenty of criticism around their team selection for the Champions Trophy from a number of ex-cricketers. Having said that, it is no secret in world cricket that one can never write off Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan and New Zealand have clashed 118 times in one-day cricket, with the Asian side having a 61-53 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match has ended in a tie, while three have produced no result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 118

Matches won by Pakistan: 61

Matches won by New Zealand: 53

Matches tied: 1

Matches with No Result: 3

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

Pakistan have never beaten the Kiwis in a Champions Trophy clash. The two sides have met thrice, with the Kiwis winning all three matches. New Zealand beat Pakistan by four wickets in Nairobi in the first semifinal of the 2000 edition. They got the better of Pakistan by 51 runs in Mohali in the 2006 edition. When sides clashed in Johannesburg in 2009, the Kiwis won the semis by five wickets.

Matches Played: 3

Matches won by Pakistan: 0

Matches won by New Zealand: 3

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 Pakistan vs New Zealand ODIs

New Zealand have won three of the last five ODIs played against Pakistan, while the Asian side has won the other two. The Kiwis beat Pakistan by 78 runs in Lahore in the first match of the tri-series and by five wickets in the final played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Here's a summary of the last five ODI matches played between Pakistan and New Zealand.

New Zealand (243/5) beat Pakistan (242) by 5 wickets, Feb 14, 2025

New Zealand (330/6) beat Pakistan (252) by 78 runs, Feb 8, 2025

Pakistan (200/1) beat New Zealand (401/6) by 21 runs (DLS method), Nov 4, 2023

New Zealand (299) beat Pakistan (252) by 47 runs, May 7, 2023

Pakistan (334/6) beat New Zealand (232) by 102 runs, May 5, 2023

