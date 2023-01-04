PAK vs NZ: Top 10 funny memes from Day 3 of 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand

Pakistan reached 407/9 in their first innings at the end of Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 4, at the National Stadium in Karachi. They still trail the visitors by 42 runs.

The men in Green began the day with an overnight score of 154/3, with Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel at the crease. Tim Southee dismissed Imam (83) early in the day to give the visitors a good start.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (78) then came in and stitched up a magnificent 150-run partnership with Saud Shakeel for the fifth wicket. He continued his good batting form and notched up his third consecutive half-century after making his comeback into the Test side after almost three years.

Sarfaraz's innings came to an unfortunate end in the 100th over after the third umpire ruled him out in a close stumping appeal. The controversial moment did not deter Saud Shakeel's concentration as he continued to frustrate New Zealand bowlers with his defensive approach.

Pakistan looked to be in a decent position in the third session but lost all the momentum in the final hour. They lost four quick wickets for just 12 runs and ended Day 3 with 407/9 on the scoreboard.

Speaking at a press conference after stumps on Day 3, Saud Shakeel reflected on his maiden Test century and said:

"I scored my 1st first-class century in Karachi, and it was my dream to score my 1st International Hundred also here. Saifi Bhai gave me a lot of confidence when I was feeling nervous in the 90s. I back my skills and love to play sweep shots. I always try to learn and improve my game."

Explaining the reason behind his defensive approach on Day 3, he added:

"The fast bowlers had a certain plan against me. It was a good plan against me, so I thought I would weather it and try and score runs from the other end. That might explain why I slowed down a bit because I didn't want to fall into that trap."

Fans react after witnessing Pakistan's defensive batting approach

Cricket fans were disappointed to witness an intentness and defensive batting approach of Pakistan batters on a decent track in Karachi on Wednesday. They expressed their views on the action by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

