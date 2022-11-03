PAK vs SA weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Sydney for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

Pakistan will lock horns with South Africa in a must-win Super 12 game of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, November 3. Fans can expect a few rain delays during the PAK vs SA T20 World Cup game in Sydney.

Pakistan find themselves in the penultimate position in Group 2 with only two points from three games. Their only win came in their last game against the Netherlands.

It's a must-win game for the Men in Green, who have complicated the equation for themselves after a narrow one-run loss to Zimbabwe. They are yet to play Bangladesh, but a defeat against South Africa will knock them out of the ongoing T20 mega event.

Ahead of the all-important encounter, they suffered a massive blow as Fakhar Zaman was ruled out with a knee injury. Young Mohammad Haris, who was a part of the traveling reserves, replaced the experienced batter.

South Africa, on the other hand, are still unbeaten in the Super 12 stage, having won two games, while their match against Zimbabwe was abandoned due to inclement weather. They have five points from three games and are currently second in the standings after India, whom they have already beaten.

The Proteas have performed like a well-oiled machine in the tournament. Apart from skipper Temba Bavuma's dismal form with the bat, others have chipped in with significant contributions. South Africa will draw inspiration from their last win against heavyweights India as they look to spoil Pakistan's party on Thursday.

PAK vs SA - Weather Update in Sydney - Rain predicted

The ongoing T20 World Cup has seen a few games get washed off due to rain. The upcoming PAK vs SA T20 World Cup fixture could also experience a few rain interruptions as the Sydney weather forecast shows there is a chance of precipitation during the game.

While there is a one percent chance of rain during the start of the game, it shoots up to 50 percent within half an hour. The cloud cover will be around 38 percent.

It will also be extremely chilly for the players given that temperatures will hover around 15 degrees Celsius.

