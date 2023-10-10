PAK vs SL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match

Asian rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka will clash in match number eight of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 10. This will be the second match of the double-header and will begin at 2 PM IST.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka made contrasting starts to their World Cup campaign. While Babar Azam’s men got the better of Netherlands by 81 runs in Hyderabad, Dasun Shanaka and co. went down to South Africa by 102 runs in Delhi.

Pakistan’s win was on expected lines. However, while the eventual margin of victory was comfortable, they had their nervy moments. They lost 3/38 before the middle and lower order put up a rescue act. Fakhar Zaman’s poor form remains a concern.

On the other hand, the Lankan bowlers got an absolute hammering from the Proteas, who notched up the highest ODI World Cup total of 428/5. It would be important for Sri Lanka to put behind the heavy defeat, but it’s easier said than done.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

The two Asian sides have met 156 times in the one-day format, with Pakistan having a dominant head-to-head record. They have emerged victorious in 92 matches, while the Lankans have won 59. One ODI between the teams has ended in a tie, while four games produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 156

Matches won by Pakistan: 92

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 59

Matches tied: 1

Matches with no result: 4

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The two teams have met seven times in the World Cup, with Pakistan enjoying an unbeaten record so far. They last met in the ODI World Cup in Colombo during the 2011 edition. Pakistan won the game by 11 runs as Sri Lanka fell short in a chase of 278.

Last 5 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI matches

Pakistan and Sri Lanka met in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup in September this year. It was a must-win game for both sides. Sri Lanka prevailed in a thriller, chasing 252 off the last ball, with two wickets in hand.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka:

SL (252/8) beat PAK (252/7) by 2 wickets [DLS method], Sep 14, 2023

PAK (299/5) beat SL (297/9) by 5 wickets, Oct 02, 2019

PAK (305/7) beat SL (238) by 67 runs, Sep 30, 2019

PAK (105/1) beat SL (103) by 9 wickets, Oct 23, 2017

PAK (177/3) beat SL (173) by 7 wickets, Oct 20, 2017