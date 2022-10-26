PAK vs ZIM weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Perth for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

Pakistan will lock horns with Zimbabwe in their second Super 12 game in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium on Thursday, October 27. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rain during the PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup match.

The Men in Green squared off against arch-rivals India in their opening fixture. Babar Azam and Co. dominated the proceedings for most of the game before a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli (82*) took the game away from them.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 159/8, banking on half-centuries from Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51). Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya starred with the ball for India, returning with three wickets apiece.

Haris Rauf then wreaked havoc with the new ball and reduced the Men in Blue to 31/4 but Kohli and Hardik Pandya shared a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket to stage an epic comeback. Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz failed to defend 16 runs in the last over as they lost the match by four wickets.

Pakistan will hope to come all guns blazing and bounce back to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, shared points with South Africa after rain played spoilsport in Hobart. Batting first, they posted 79 in nine overs, riding on a quickfire 35* from Wesley Madhevere.

The bowlers, however, failed to put up a show as Quinton de Kock (47* off 18) ran riot with the bat. The Proteas were 51/0 in three overs while chasing a revised target of 64 off seven overs before rain came pouring in again, forcing the umpires to abandon the game.

Craig Ervine and Co. will hope to put up a strong fight against Pakistan and spoil their party.

PAK vs ZIM - Weather Update - No rain predicted

After several rain delays on Wednesday, October 26, fans can expect a full 40 overs of action during the PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup clash. According to the Perth weather forecast, there is no chance of rain interruptions during the course of the match.

The temperature will hover between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 57 percent, making it pleasant for the players. Cloud cover will be around 35 percent, meaning it will mostly be clear skies throughout the game.

