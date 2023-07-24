"#PakBall" - Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's assertive performance against Sri Lanka on day 1 of 2nd Test

Pakistan put on a dominant performance against Sri Lanka on day 1 of the second Test in Colombo on Monday, July 24. They completely outclassed the hosts in batting, bowling, and fielding to take an early upper hand in the game. Pakistan won the first Test in Galle last week and lead the two-match series 1-0.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest but it turned out to be a mistake in hindsight. Shan Masood effected a brilliant direct hit in the third over to dismiss Lankan opener Nishan Madushka, giving visitors the first breakthrough.

Ace pacer Shaheen Afridi then sent Kusal Mendis back to the pavilion, exhibiting his new-ball bowling skills. His bowling partner Naseem Shah inflicted further damage by dismissing Dimuth Karunaratne (17) and Angelo Mathews (9) and reduced Sri Lanka to 36/4.

Dhananjaya de Silva (57) and Dinesh Chandimal (34) put on an 85-run partnership for the fifth wicket and tried to rescue their side from a precarious situation. Naseem Shah once again came back and broke the threatening stand by scalping Chandimal's wicket.

The wicket triggered another collapse as Sri Lanka went from 121/4 to 166 all-out in the next hour. Abrar Ahmed picked up four wickets, while Naseem Shah ended up with three scalps.

Pakistan suffered an early setback as Imam-ul-Haq (6) departed in the third over cheaply. His opening partner Abdullah Shafique (74*) and Shan Masood (51) counter-attacked at this juncture and stitched a 108-run partnership for the second wicket to lay down a solid platform for their side.

Asitha Fernando dismissed Shan Masood in the final hour of the day to halt Pakistan's surge. Babar Azam (8*) then played out the remaining overs and remained unbeaten at the crease, along with Abdullah Shafique (74*) at the stumps.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed Pakistan's aggressive brand of cricket on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Monday. They expressed their reactions through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

100 in 16.4 overs and now 119 in 21 overs - Pakistan still maintaining a run-rate of 5.66. Pakistan only trail by 47 runs, and this is just the first day. Our old Pakistan would have played with a run-rate of 3.5 instead, but this is what we call #PakBall and #ThePakistanWay

Me after having watched players like Ahmed Shehzad play with SR of 70 in ODIs but now getting to watch this #pakball thing in test cricket.

BazBall drawing matches and BobbyBall showing intent to win matches. This WTC cycle will be different, this will produce results and Pakistan will win matches both home and away with this intent In Shaa Allah. #PakBall #ThePakistanWay are here to stay. #SLvPAK

#PAKvSL



Babar Azam arrived just 45 mins before the end of the play ☹️