Pakistan would be 70-80% ready to host a series against the Indian cricket team: Ramiz Raja

Former Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja recently gave his view on the future of the rivalry between the Indian cricket team and Pakistan. The two arch-rivals have not played a single bilateral series since 2012 because of the political tensions on the border.

In an exclusive live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook Page, Ramiz Raja opened up on the possibility of a bilateral series between the Indian cricket team and Pakistan. The former Pakistani cricketer felt that his country would be 70-80% ready to host the Indian cricket team.

Ramiz Raja recalls how Pakistan had to make last-minute arrangements for the Indian cricket team in 2004

Ramiz Raja was the Chief Executive of the PCB when the Indian cricket team visited Pakistan for a historic tour in 2004. Raja recalled how a last-minute decision from the Indian government compelled the PCB to rush the arrangements at the last moment.

The PCB had plans to have separate stands for the local fans and the Indian cricket team's fans. However, Raja and co. later permitted both groups to enjoy the cricketing action together. The 57-year-old stated that PCB took that gamble, and that it worked perfectly.

Next, he gave his opinion on whether a bilateral series between the Indian cricket team and Pakistan could be played in the near future. Raja said:

"I just wish that such an event (Indian cricket team tour of Pakistan 2004) can take place again. Pakistan has a different viewpoint regarding an Indian series. So, if that topic comes up for discussion, I think Pakistan would be 70-80% absolutely ready to host a series against India."

When asked the why PCB would not be 100% ready, and if the Prime Minister Imran Khan would agree to a series against the Indian cricket team, the 1992 Cricket World Cup winner replied:

"From a cricketing point of view, I am 100% sure that he won't have a problem. Obviously, he'll have to look at the political situation as well, how the common people respond if India is invited or if Pakistan is invited with such a series."

Ramiz Raja signed off by saying that Imran Khan could pull it off, but the major roadblock would be India.