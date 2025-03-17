Pakistan all-rounder heavily fined after breaching ICC Code Of Conduct during NZ vs PAK 2025 1st T20I

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah was handed a 50% fine on his match fees for a Level 2 Breach of Code of Conduct during the first T20I of the five-game series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The left-handed batter was also sanctioned with three demerit points for the offence committed in the game.

Ad

The incident occurred during the eighth over of the innings when Khushdil barged into the back of Kiwi pacer Zakary Foulkes. The act fell under the category of 'inappropriate physical contact' and one that was avoidable. As a result, Khushdil was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players Support and Personnel.

The breach refers to 'inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.' The 30-year-old didn't contest the sanctions imposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, hence, there was no need for a formal hearing. It was also the first offence by Khushdil in a 24-month period.

Ad

Trending

Pakistan aim to bounce back in Dunedin after suffering a nine-wicket loss in first T20I

Kyle Jamieson starred with three wickets in the 1st T20I. (Credits: Getty)

Pakistan, meanwhile, endured a forgettable outing to start the five-game T20I series as they were bowled out for 91 after the Kiwis chose to field in Christchurch.

Ad

In an innings that lasted only 18.3 overs, only three visiting players reached double figures, with Khushdil top-scoring with 32 off 30 deliveries, hitting three sixes. Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson shared seven wickets between them in 7.4 overs, with the latter receiving the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-1-8-3.

In response, New Zealand needed only 10.1 overs to chase the target down, with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claiming the only wicket of Tim Seifert. Pakistan had previously suffered three consecutive losses to the Black Caps in the tri-series and Champions Trophy 2025.

The second T20I will be played on Tuesday, March 18, in Dunedin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback