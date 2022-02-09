Shan Masood included in Pakistan's 16-man squad for three-Test series against Australia

Pakistan have announced a 16-man squad for the historic three-Test series against Australia on home soil. The three-Test rubber commences on the 4th of March in Rawalpindi, with Karachi and Lahore set to host the next two games.

Opener Shan Masood returns to the line-up as Pakistan make three changes from their comprehensive series victory against Bangladesh. Masood, who last played in New Zealand in the 2020-21 season, replaces Abid Ali in the squad. Ali is still on the verge of recovering after being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome for which he underwent angioplasty.

Pacer Haris Rauf has been called up for off-spinner Bilal Asif.

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim stated that consistency is the basis of choosing the 16-man squad and only unavoidable changes have been made. Wasim believes the players selected are the best in the country, trusting them to outplay Australia.

Wasim said, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan:

"We have opted for consistency for the important home series against Australia and changes have only been made where absolutely necessary. This is to give the boys confidence, reward them for their impressive performances in the longer version of the game in 2021 and continue to build the side for the future."

He added:

"These are the best available, most talented and in-form players in the domestic circuit. I am confident they will put up an impressive performance against a formidable Australia side."

The 16-man squad comprises five reserve players in Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah. Test players not playing in the ongoing PSL 2022 will have to assemble in Karachi on the 16th of February for a training camp in the National Stadium.

Pakistan retain Saqlain Mushtaq as the head coach for the Australia series

Saqlain Mushtaq. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the PCB has announced that Saqlain Mushtaq will remain as the head coach of the national team. Additionally, the team has also roped in Shaun Tait as bowling coach for the next 12 months and Mohammad Yousuf as their batting consultant.

Australia have also announced a full-strength squad, naming 18 players for the Test series, including Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner among others. It will be their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, when the tourists won both the Test and ODI series convincingly.

Edited by Diptanil Roy