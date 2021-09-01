Big names miss out from Pakistan squad for New Zealand ODIs 

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side are slated to meet New Zealand in a three-match ODI series and a subsequent five-match T20I series starting from September 17. On Wednesday, national selectors announced a 20-member Pakistan squad for the 50-over games, all of which will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

While the likes of Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood have earned their maiden call-ups to the national side, there have also been several surprising omissions.

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has been overlooked. Haris Sohail, Salman Ali Agha and Sohaib Maqsood, who were a part of the side for the England series, have failed to retain their position in the squad.

The three ODI matches will be played as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. In an official release, Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim explained that the squad has been named, keeping the future in mind as they look to improve their bench strength.

Furthermore, he revealed that Mohammad Rizwan will be their preferred glovesman for the series, while 20-year-old Mohammad Haris has been named as his backup ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand ODIs

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mahmood

New Zealand squad for Pakistan ODIs

Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Will Young

New Zealand squad for Pakistan T20Is

Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young

