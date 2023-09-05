Pakistan announce playing XI for the Super Four tie vs Bangladesh; Faheem Ashraf comes in for Mohammad Nawaz

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for their first Super Four game against Bangladesh. The Babar Azam-led side have made one change from their washed out encounter against India. Pace bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf comes in as the fourth pace option in place of spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz.

The Men in Green, entering the tournament as one of the favorites and the No.1 ODI ranked side in the world, have lived upto their reputation so far. They defeated Nepal convincingly in the inaugural match of the tournament and put up a solid show against India as well.

Pakistan were the first team to qualify for the Super Four after picking up three poiunts from their two matches with a net run-rate of +4.760. They played the same playing XI for both the matches, and have announced the playing XI prior to the contest across both occasions.

The only time Pakistan had to think about a change in the tournament was when Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf sustained niggles during the match against Nepal. The duo walked off the field after five overs apiece, but recovered in time to make it to the playing XI for the high-octane clash against India.

Fakhar Zaman's form has been a cause of concern due to poor numbers in the series against Afghanistan prior to the Asia Cup, but the team have persisted with him. The middle order has been bolstered with Iftikhar Ahmed's recent sublime ton against Nepal, while the prolific bowling unit speaks for itself.

The dropped candidate Mohammad Nawaz, returned figures of 0/55 off eight overs in the rain-curtailed contest against India. He could not threaten the batters in the middle overs after the seam bowlers decimated the top order with the new ball. The left-arm spinner bowled two overs against Nepal as well, claiming one wicket while giving away 13 runs.

Babar Azam will have all-rounder Salman Ali Agha as the secondary spin bowling option in the side, while vice-captain Shadab Khan continues to be the lead spinner.

Pakistan playing XI for Super Four match against Bangladesh

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Faheen Ashraf, Shadab Khan (vc), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf

Bangladesh, despite a defeat in their opening game against Sri Lanka, were able to bounce back with a resounding win over Afghanistan to confirm their berth in the Super Four. They finished with two points to their name with a net run-rate of +0.373.

The clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will have Litton Das back in contention, but lose out Najmul Shanto due to injury.