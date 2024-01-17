"Pakistan should appoint Haris Rauf the finance minister" - Twitter trolls speedster for conceding 60 off 4 overs in 3rd T20I

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf endured another horrific outin in the third T20I against New Zealand in Dunedin on January 17. He conceded 60 runs off his four overs in the contest.

Down 0-2 in the best-of-five series, the Men in Green elected to field first despite losing the opening two games chasing. Things started positively for Rauf as he removed Devon Conway from his second delivery. Yet, fellow opener Finn Allen took him to task in the final over of the powerplay, smashing the 30-year-old for 28 runs.

Allen never looked back as he smashed a magnificent 137 off 62 balls to help the Kiwis post a mammoth 224/7 in 20 overs. Rauf was belted for an unpardonable 51 runs in his second and third over combined and finished with figures of 2/60 in four overs.

It was the fourth most expensive bowling performance by a Pakistan bowler in T20Is. It undid a lot of the good work done in the first two games when he produced spells of 2/34 and 3/38.

Renowned for bowling at high speeds, Rauf has been alarmingly expensive over the past few months, including an economy rate of almost 6.80 in the ODI World Cup.

Fans on Twitter did not take too kindly to his wayward bowling performance and trolled the pacer.

Here are some of the reactions:

Pakistan look to keep the T20I series alive

Following defeats in the opening two T20Is, Pakistan entered the ongoing contest needing a win to keep the series alive.

The Men in Green suffered embarrassing exits in the Asia Cup and the World Cup, finding themselves desperate for a turnaround. Furthermore, they are coming off a 0-3 series whitewash against Australia in Tests.

The Pakistan bowlers were thrashed in the opening two T20Is by the Kiwis, conceding scores of 226 and 194. Yet, they battled hard and scored 180 and 173 before falling away on both occasions.

Yet to pull off a successful run chase in the ongoing series, Pakistan must record their second-highest T20I score and the highest batting second. The series is Shaheen Afridi's first as Pakistan's T20I captain as the side looks to start afresh in building up to the World Cup in June.

The shortest format has been Pakistan's best over the last few years, with the side reaching the semi-final and final in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups.

As things stand, they are 79/2 in nine overs, requiring 146 runs in 11 overs to save a series defeat.

