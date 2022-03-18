Pakistan-Australia limited-overs fixtures shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore - Reports

In a much-anticipated move, the white-ball leg between Australia and Pakistan has reportedly been relocated from Rawalpindi to Lahore. The development came due to the prevailing political situation surrounding Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is likely to face a no-confidence vote.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the country's interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announced the change in a press conference on Friday. Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have promised to bring a massive crowd towards Islamabad, close to Rawalpindi. This has reportedly forced a change in the schedule, although it is yet to be confirmed.

PTI declared that it will summon one million to D-Chowk in Islamabad on March 27 as a sign of solidarity with Imran Khan. The PDM supporters, too, have decided to gather in large numbers at D-Chowk on March 23. With the spot close to the team hotel, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to move the white-ball fixtures.

Initially, Rawalpindi was to host three ODIs from March 29 to April 2, with the one-off T20I scheduled for April 5. Reports suggest that the PCB was hesitant to alter the venues, given the effect it might have on the cricketing world. It remains unclear whether the fixtures' dates will change too.

3rd Test between Australia and Pakistan to be played in Lahore

Babar Azam (L) and Pat Cummins. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the two sides have landed in Lahore for the Test series decider. The first two Tests resulted in high-scoring draws at Rawalpindi and Karachi. While the opening Test proved to be a damp squib, the second was an enthralling one.

The home side survived more than 170 overs in the fourth innings to draw the Test after conceding a massive first-innings lead.

The hosts' skipper Babar Azam scored a career-best 196, while Mohammad Rizwan posted an unbeaten 104. Australia created a late burst, led by Nathan Lyon, but couldn't clean up the last three wickets.

Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see what the two teams have in store for the final Test, starting on Monday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee