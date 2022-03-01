Pakistan-Australia series set to be played with 100 percent crowd capacity 

The upcoming series between Pakistan and Australia has been approved to be staged with a full capacity crowd. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the concerned authorities in the Sindh and Punjab regions, received confirmation from the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) following a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Stadiums will be allowed to hold maximum crowd capacity following the implementation of SOPs provided by the NCOC. To watch the matches in the stadium, spectators over the age of 12 will have to be fully vaccinated. However, children below the age of 12 will be allowed into the stadium irrespective of their vaccination status.

Spectators will also be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The PCB will be responsible for the proper conduct and maintenance of the guidelines initiated by the NCOC ahead of the series.

Australia's tour of Pakistan comprises of three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I. Rawalpindi will host the first Test on March 4 and the entirety of the white-ball leg. Karachi and Lahore will contest the second and third Tests respectively.

Pakistan struggled to fill the stadium during the West Indies series

The PCB allowed a full-capacity crowd for the series against West Indies in December 2021 as well. The matches, however, saw a poor turnout with only around 4000 people attending the T20I in Karachi.

The low turnout, despite a rather successful campaign in the 2021 T20 World Cup, left several people baffled. People went on to complain about the PCB's poor management, where they were devoid of any details regarding the timings or entry into the stadiums. Several fans, who had to travel long distances, had to wait for hours in long queues for access into the venue.

The upcoming tour will mark Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years. The 18-man Test squad, led by Pat Cummins, arrived in Islamabad on February 27.

