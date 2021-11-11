T20 World Cup 2021: "I have a video of those four sixes and I have watched it 100 times" - Asif Ali on his exploits against Afghanistan

Pakistan's star finisher Asif Ali said the feeling of hitting four sixes in an over in a T20 World Cup game still hasn't sunk in yet. Asif Ali won the ICC male cricketer of the month award for October. He hit those brilliant sixes against Afghanistan to win it for Pakistan single-handedly.

In match 24 of the 2021 T20 World Cup, Ali struck four sixes off the penultimate over while chasing 148. Pakistan required 24 off 12 deliveries; however, the right-handed batsman finished the game before the final over. The 30-year old stayed unbeaten on 25 off seven balls and earned the man of the match award.

In an exclusive interview with the Guardian, Asif Ali revealed watching the clip of those four maximums numerous times. Ali stated that it's scarcely believable to have joined Carlos Brathwaite in achieving the feat.

"I can’t express the feeling. But what I can tell you is that I have a video of those four sixes and I have watched it 100 times. I will always enjoy seeing that video. In 2016 Carlos Brathwaite hit four sixes to win the World Cup for West Indies, and I still can’t imagine that I am someone who has hit four sixes in an over too. I still enjoy the memory and I can’t believe I was the one to do that."

Ali's inclusion for the 2021 World T20 came under the scanner as he hadn't justified his selection in his earlier chances. However, the 30-year old has performed the finisher role magnificently in the UAE - first against New Zealand, followed by Afghanistan.

"I have been given clarity by the management" - Asif Ali

Ali claimed that management had explicitly defined his role, helping him to practice in the nets accordingly. By conceding it has made a difference in the results, the Punjab-born cricketer added:

"The practice I have done in the nets in the past is completely different to what I do now. I have been given clarity by the management – my role is just to finish the game and I have to execute that plan. Earlier on, when I went to a practice session I would just do what all the other guys were doing, but now I’m doing specific practice for what I have to do in the match. I work only on the kinds of deliveries I will be getting – slower ones, bouncers, wider ones – and there’s a clear difference in the results."

Ali will likely face a stiff test against Australia when Pakistan face them in the semi-final on Thursday in Dubai. Should he get an opportunity to bat, the likes of Mitchell Starc will test him with his toe-crushing yorkers.

Edited by Diptanil Roy