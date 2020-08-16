Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq slammed the Pakistan batsmen for their struggles in England saying that they were afraid of playing shots. He blamed the lack of aggression for the batsmen repeatedly getting caught at the slips.

These remarks were made by Inzamam-ul-Haq while he was analysing the ongoing Test between England and Pakistan on his YouTube channel.

The former right-handed batsman says that the batsmen are keeping their bats behind their pads. This lack of intent has contributed to most of them getting caught behind the stumps. The bat should come in front of the pads and meet the ball, says Inzamam-ul-Haq.

“Pakistan batsmen were scared of playing their shots. If you look at most of their dismissals, their bat was behind their leg. When you meet the ball, your bat should be ahead of your leg. You are getting caught at slips because you are employing a defensive approach,” Inzamam-ul-Haq said on his YouTube channel.

I request the batsmen to play aggressive cricket: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Today, it was all Rizwan show. He showed awesome temperament under immense pressure and batted well. Good to see Pakistan putting up a strong fight.



Do you think this test is heading to a draw?



Full Ep: https://t.co/r8goKvO5d1#ENGvPAK #TheMatchWinner #Inzamam — Inzamam ul Haq (@Inzamam08) August 14, 2020

The 50-year-old stressed on the importance of playing aggressive cricket to beat England. He requested the Pakistan batsmen and the team management to play aggressively and not let the survival depend on rain.

“I request the batsmen and team management to play aggressive cricket, in order to beat England. Otherwise, we will be depending on rain to save us in this Test,” the former Pakistani chief selector said.

Inzamam-ul-Haq has scored 8830 runs in 120 Tests and 11739 runs in 378 ODIs during his career for Pakistan.

After the rain-curtailed two days of the second Test match, Pakistan is placed at 223 for 9. Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan led a rear-end attack with the tail after Pakistan lost their last 5 batsmen for just 120 runs.

Pakistan had earlier lost the first Test match of the series by 3 wickets.