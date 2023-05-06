Pakistan become No. 1-ranked team in ODIs for the first time in history

Pakistan have dethroned Australia to become the No. 1 team in ODI cricket for the first time in history. The Men in Green reached the summit of the ICC ODI rankings after beating New Zealand by 102 runs in the fourth ODI on Friday in Karachi.

Babar Azam and Co. started the ODI series fifth in the rankings with 106 rating points. However, they have now zoomed to the top of the tree with 113.483 rating points, going past Australia (113.286) and India (112.638). However, the hosts must win the fifth and final ODI to maintain the No. 1 spot.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Introducing the new No.1 ranked side on the ICC ODI Team Rankings! Introducing the new No.1 ranked side on the ICC ODI Team Rankings! https://t.co/uOVRFBsf0Z

A loss will see them slip back to the third position, with Australia reclaiming the top spot. A no-result or an abandoned fifth ODI will be enough for Pakistan to retain the No. 1 spot.

Pakistan captain shines after middle-order wobble

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Babar Azam was at his absolute best in the fourth ODI and finally converted his start into a century after failing to do so in the first three ODIs. The right-hander slammed his 18th ODI century as the home side amassed 334 in 50 overs following a mini wobble.

At 128-3 in the 25th over, Pakistan were at risk of collapsing to a below-par score before Babar and Agha Salman added 117. Towards the end, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, and Shaheen Afridi provided the required momentum. Afridi struck three sixes in his unbeaten seven-ball 23.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB moment



A spectacular knock from a fine player



#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak momentA spectacular knock from a fine player 💯 moment ✨A spectacular knock from a fine player 👏#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak https://t.co/waeBThtca1

In reply, the Kiwis played decently; however, a lack of significant contributions from the top order meant they fell well short of the target. Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Usama Mir shared seven wickets between them to bowl New Zealand out for 232 in 43.4 overs.

For his 117-ball 107, Babar earned the Player of the Match award. The fifth and final ODI will take place on Sunday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

