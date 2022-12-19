“Pakistan can put England under pressure” – Danish Kaneria wants Babar Azam and Co. to take inspiration from Bangladesh

Former Pakistan player Danish Kaneria has credited Shakib Al Hasan and Co. for stretching the first Test against India in Chattogram to Day 5. He wants Babar Azam and Co. to take inspiration from Bangladesh and play their best game against England in the third Test against England in Karachi.

Chasing 513, Bangladesh scored 272-6 on Day 4, as Indian bowlers had an off day on the field. The visitors, though, came out all firing on all cylinders to wrap up the Test within an hour on the final day.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“Bangladesh put pressure on India by stretching the game to Day 5. No doubt, the game finished in 50 minutes today. Similarly, Pakistan can put England under pressure. We have the capability.”

It’s worth mentioning that the hosts have already lost the three-match Test series against England. They will look to register a consolation victory in the Karachi Test.

“A lot of things differentiate” – Danish Kaneria wants Pakistan to learn from BCCI on how to prepare pitches

Kaneria, meanwhile, questioned the nature of the pitches in Pakistan. He feels that the domestic cricketers are provided contrasting tracks, which is the reason behind the series losses against Australia and England at home.

He wants PCB to learn from the BCCI, which provides similar tracks for first-class and international games. Kaneria said:

“Pakistan didn’t had the experience to counter the attack against England because we prepare grassy tracks in domestic cricket, but in international cricket, there is no grass."

He continued:

"A lot of things differentiate. In India, they prepare square turners and stick to that pitch in international cricket. Things are equal, unlike in Pakistan.”

England scored 354 to take a 50-run lead after the hosts were bowled out for 304 in the first innings. Babar Azam and Co. will resume their second innings at 21-0 on Day 3 (Monday, December 19). They will look to take a decent lead and avoid a 3-0 clean sweep against Ben Stokes and Co.

