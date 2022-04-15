PCB announces fixtures for Pakistan men's and women's sides for the next 12 months

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the 12-month schedule for the men's and women's cricket team. It will see the men's team take part in seven Tests, 17 ODIs and 25 T20S whereas the women's team will feature in the Birmingham Commonwelath Games and the Asian Games beside taking part in limited-over games.

The men's team will take on England in three Tests, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in two each as a part of the their ICC World Test Championship fixture list. They will face New Zealand, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and the West Indies as part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures. Each series will constitute of three ODI matches.

The Men in Green will partake in the ACC Asia Cup T20 in the shortest format in August-September before heading to Australia to play the T20 World Cup in October-November. They will also play seven T20s against England, five against New Zealand and three against West Indies.

New Zealand will also play five ODIs against the men's team in April 2023.

Pakistan's women's side to undergo a challenging period of cricket

The women's cricket team for Pakistan will play in three ICC Women's Championship series games. The matches against Sri Lanka and Ireland will be at home while they take on Austalia in the land Down Under.

The women's team will also play in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the 19th Asian Games edition in Guangzhou and the ACC women's T20 World Cup, the venue for which is yet to be announced.

Prior to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the women's team will play against Ireland and Austalia in a triangular T20 series in Belfast, Ireland. The women's side will also participate in the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

West Indies, England and New Zealand men’s sides will visit the country twice each, while Sri Lanka and Ireland women will do the same in May/June and October/November, respectively.

