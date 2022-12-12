"Pakistan cricket is a joke" - Fans troll Pakistan for second consecutive Test series loss at home

Pakistan have lost their third successive Test on home soil and their second consecutive Test in the ongoing series as England won by 26 runs in Multan on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.
The hosts started the play on Day 4 really well and kept on chipping away with the runs to get closer to the target of 355. Thanks to a crucial partnership between Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan needed just 65 runs to win at one stage, with five wickets in hand.
However, Mark Wood produced a match-turning spell, sending back both the set batters and that proved to be a body blow that the hosts just couldn't recover from.
Fans on Twitter trolled Babar Azam and Co. for losing yet another Test series at home this year. They are all but eliminated from the race to the World Test championship final with this defeat.
Here's how some fans reacted:
Pakistan once again crumbled in crunch moments
The partnership between Saud Shakeel and Imam-ul-Haq had set up the chase for Pakistan. But it was Nawaz who really provided the much-needed impetus to the chase on Day 4.
The pitch offered almost nothing for the bowlers and with each run ticking by, it looked more likely that the hosts would level the series. But just when his captain needed it, Wood provided a superb spell that opened up the door for England.
The speedster dismissed both the set batters Shakeel and Nawaz and suddenly England had the upper hand going into lunch. Pakistan did try sending Abrar Ahmed up the order to try and get some quick runs and the plan seemed to work. But he could only add 17 runs.
Agha Salman tried to farm the strike with the tail, but Ben Stokes was proactive with his field placements and that gave Wood and Ollie Robinson a chance to finish off the tail. Some serious questions need to be asked as the hosts have been outplayed in their own backyard yet again.