"Pakistan cricket is a joke" - Fans troll Pakistan for second consecutive Test series loss at home

Pakistan have lost their third successive Test on home soil and their second consecutive Test in the ongoing series as England won by 26 runs in Multan on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The hosts started the play on Day 4 really well and kept on chipping away with the runs to get closer to the target of 355. Thanks to a crucial partnership between Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan needed just 65 runs to win at one stage, with five wickets in hand.

However, Mark Wood produced a match-turning spell, sending back both the set batters and that proved to be a body blow that the hosts just couldn't recover from.

Fans on Twitter trolled Babar Azam and Co. for losing yet another Test series at home this year. They are all but eliminated from the race to the World Test championship final with this defeat.

Here's how some fans reacted:

JoeCricket_ @Joecricket_



India: 1983-84

Pakistan: 2022



VK18 @SG_1511 Babar azam after every other Test Match - "We didn't finish well". Babar azam after every other Test Match - "We didn't finish well".

Abhinandan @Abhinandan5653 PCT claims they are a great T20 team but have not even won a Asia Cup let alone WorldT20,looses home tests and home test series to almost everybody,looses to county teams 0-3 in ODIs, worst phase of Pakistan cricket , winning few T20s against India won't improve your cricket lols PCT claims they are a great T20 team but have not even won a Asia Cup let alone WorldT20,looses home tests and home test series to almost everybody,looses to county teams 0-3 in ODIs, worst phase of Pakistan cricket , winning few T20s against India won't improve your cricket lols

RJ 🇮🇳🏏📈💹 @_impact_in_line



@itsmeSehrish Mohammad yousuf on the way to karachi to talk with pitch curator Mohammad yousuf on the way to karachi to talk with pitch curator 😂😂@itsmeSehrish

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit 3 consecutive Test defeats against teams with 1 quality spinner between them. Unreal from Pakistan. 3 consecutive Test defeats against teams with 1 quality spinner between them. Unreal from Pakistan.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Pakistan lost the last 3 Test matches at home in 2022.



India have lost just 2 Test matches at home in the last 10 years.



- India's home dominance should be celebrated more. Pakistan lost the last 3 Test matches at home in 2022.India have lost just 2 Test matches at home in the last 10 years.- India's home dominance should be celebrated more.

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Pakistan should learn from SL & BD at least. Prepare nice raging turners. Play to your strength. No shame in it. Heck BD squared their last home series against Aus & Eng.This constant validation seeking from Ramiz is hurting Pak cricket team. Pakistan should learn from SL & BD at least. Prepare nice raging turners. Play to your strength. No shame in it. Heck BD squared their last home series against Aus & Eng.This constant validation seeking from Ramiz is hurting Pak cricket team.

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks Salman bhai, chauke maar liye, single toh try karte, itna bharosa kaise Salman bhai, chauke maar liye, single toh try karte, itna bharosa kaise 😭

~~ @spidernoir99 ramiz bhai chullu bhar paani dub jao. lost back to back series vs aus, eng ramiz bhai chullu bhar paani dub jao. lost back to back series vs aus, eng

Archer @poserarcher Haath aya Muh na laga - this line sums up Pakistan cricket these days Haath aya Muh na laga - this line sums up Pakistan cricket these days

JoeCricket_ @Joecricket_ 12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi Pakistan at home in Tests this year:



DRAW vs AUS

DRAW vs AUS

LOST vs AUS

LOST vs ENG

LOST vs ENG



Home conditions feeling different.. Pakistan at home in Tests this year:DRAW vs AUSDRAW vs AUSLOST vs AUSLOST vs ENGLOST vs ENGHome conditions feeling different.. That draw vs Aus should have went for the win, oh Pakistan what have you done, they had the easiest draw for WTC !!! twitter.com/12th_khiladi/s… That draw vs Aus should have went for the win, oh Pakistan what have you done, they had the easiest draw for WTC !!! twitter.com/12th_khiladi/s…

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Ramiz Raja (In Inzamam's style): "We make flat pitch, we lose. We make bowling assisting pitch, we lose". Ramiz Raja (In Inzamam's style): "We make flat pitch, we lose. We make bowling assisting pitch, we lose".

BALAJI @deep_extracover You seriously can't consider Pakistan as a serious cricket team.....in tests atleast for sure. Such a Joke of a team.....That bowling attack, even with Shaheen per se, looks hopeless overall. You seriously can't consider Pakistan as a serious cricket team.....in tests atleast for sure. Such a Joke of a team.....That bowling attack, even with Shaheen per se, looks hopeless overall.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Pakistan cricket is a joke, they can bottle from any position Pakistan cricket is a joke, they can bottle from any position 😂

A @SQD05 Wow losing 2 consecutive home series. What an achievement Wow losing 2 consecutive home series. What an achievement

Hriday 🇦🇷🇦🇷 @Hriday1812 Congratulations England on winning the series 2-0 (1 Test remaining). For Pak fans, don't be sad. Y'all have defeated teams with multi-billion dollar economy twice in a year. It is a humongous achievement and you can brag about it till eternity. Congratulations England on winning the series 2-0 (1 Test remaining). For Pak fans, don't be sad. Y'all have defeated teams with multi-billion dollar economy twice in a year. It is a humongous achievement and you can brag about it till eternity.

Pakistan once again crumbled in crunch moments

The partnership between Saud Shakeel and Imam-ul-Haq had set up the chase for Pakistan. But it was Nawaz who really provided the much-needed impetus to the chase on Day 4.

The pitch offered almost nothing for the bowlers and with each run ticking by, it looked more likely that the hosts would level the series. But just when his captain needed it, Wood provided a superb spell that opened up the door for England.

The speedster dismissed both the set batters Shakeel and Nawaz and suddenly England had the upper hand going into lunch. Pakistan did try sending Abrar Ahmed up the order to try and get some quick runs and the plan seemed to work. But he could only add 17 runs.

Agha Salman tried to farm the strike with the tail, but Ben Stokes was proactive with his field placements and that gave Wood and Ollie Robinson a chance to finish off the tail. Some serious questions need to be asked as the hosts have been outplayed in their own backyard yet again.

