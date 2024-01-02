Pakistan cricket team 2024 schedule: List of Tests, ODIs and T20Is Pakistan will play in 2024

The Pakistan cricket team will kick off 2024 with the third and final Test of the series in Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), which will be played from January 3 to 7. This will be followed by five T20Is in New Zealand in the same month.

In April 2024, Pakistan will again face the Kiwis in a five-match T20I series, this time at home, after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In May, they are scheduled to play two T20Is in Ireland. In the same month, they will tour England for four T20Is before the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA from June 4 to 30.

In August 2024, Pakistan will host Bangladesh for two Tests, while in October, they will face England in three home Tests. In November 2024, the Asian side will visit Australia for three ODIs and three T20Is. In November-December, Pakistan will be in Zimbabwe for three ODI and three T20Is.

In December 2024-January 2025, they will feature in another away tour. Pakistan are scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is in South Africa.

Pakistan schedule 2024 (With dates and venues wherever confirmed)

Below is the schedule of the Pakistan Men’s cricket team for the year 2024 with IST timings wherever available.

Australia tour of Pakistan 2023-24

January 3-7: Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (5:00 AM)

January 2024: Pakistan tour of New Zealand

January 12: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

January 14: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton

January 17: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, University Oval, Dunedin

January 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 21: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 5th T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

May 2024: Pakistan tour of England

May 22: England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Headingley, Leeds

May 25: England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Edgbaston, Birmingham

May 28: England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 30: England vs Pakistan, 4th T20I, Kennington Oval, London

April 2024: New Zealand tour of Pakistan (5 T20Is)

May 2024: Pakistan tour of Ireland (2 T20Is)

June 4-30, 2024: ICC T20 World Cup

August 2024: Bangladesh tour of Pakistan (2 Tests)

October 2024: England tour of Pakistan (3 Tests)

November 2024: Pakistan tour of Australia (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is)

November 2024-December 2024: Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is)

December 2024-January 2025: Pakistan tour of South Africa (2Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is)

