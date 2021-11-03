T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Pakistan cricket team visits Namibia's dressing room to congratulate them for their competitiveness

Pakistan's cricket team displayed a heartwarming gesture towards Namibia after the former's convincing win in the 2021 T20 World Cup clash. PCB's official Twitter handle shared a clip where their cricketers and a team official went to the Namibian side's dressing room to applaud their competitiveness.

The likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan were amongst the players. Team officials shared some encouraging words about Namibia's efforts, followed by everyone embracing after a competitive game on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Although Namibia lost by 45 runs, they fought till the end and didn't allow Pakistan to walk over them. However, the target of 190 proved a bridge too far against a high-quality bowling unit. As a result, Babar Azam and co. became the first team to book a semi-final spot in this year's event.

Pakistan bat first for the inaugural time in the 2021 T20 World Cup

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The men in green also maintained their unbeaten run that started by beating India in their opening match. They continued by overcoming New Zealand and Afghanistan in hard-fought games.

On Tuesday against Namibia, skipper Babar Azam sent the opposition into fielding for the first time in the competition.

The decision, meant to challenge themselves, proved fruitful as the pair of Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shared a 113-run opening stand. After the skipper's 70, Rizwan exploded to finish 79 not out and lifted Pakistan to 189 with Hafeez.

Hasan Ali proved their best bowler, finishing with figures of 4-0-22-1 as David Wiese top-scored with 43*

For Namibia, their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals look unlikely. They currently stand fourth in the table and have fixtures coming up against India and New Zealand.

Namibia's only victory in the Super 12 stage came against Scotland; however, wins in the remaining matches look improbable. Nevertheless, they could take heart from their competitiveness.

