Pakistan deploys over 12,000 police officers, nine charter flights among other special arrangements for 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

The 2025 Champions Trophy kicks off in Pakistan on Wednesday, February 19, with the hosts taking on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. The host nation has ensured tight security and other special arrangements for the ICC event.

According to a report in The News (Pakistan Media, via Hindustan Times), the Punjab Police have deployed over 12,000 police officers and personnel for matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The breakdown of this number includes 18 senior officers, 54 DSPs, 135 inspectors, 1200 upper subordinates, 10556 constables, and over 200 female police officers.

Further, Lahore will have over 8,000 officers and personnel. Lahore is set to host three 2025 Champions Trophy matches between February 22 and March 5. The breakdown includes 12 senior officers, 39 DSPs, 86 inspectors, 700 upper subordinates, 6673 constables, and 129 female constables.

Rawalpindi will also host three games and the city is expected to have more than 5000 officers who will be assigned duty. Karachi is the third venue for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Additionally, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the deployment of nine special charter flights. These flights will be operational for both fans and participating teams and will run between Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore to ensure hassle-free transportation.

2025 Champions Trophy marks the return of an ICC tournament to Pakistan after 1996

Pakistan last hosted an ICC event in 1996 — the ODI World Cup. They were set to host the Champions Trophy in 2009. However, following the attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore that year, the tournament was shifted out of Pakistan and was played in South Africa.

After the incident, the nation lost the right to host any ICC event. Not until recently, did international cricket take place in the country, as Pakistan played their games in the UAE.

Therefore, after a long gap of nearly three decades, an ICC event has returned to Pakistan in the form of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Hence, the host nation has made tight security arrangements along with other special arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the tournament.

