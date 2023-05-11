Pakistan eclipse India to become World No.2 in latest ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan have become the new World No.2 team in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Thursday, May 11, following their recent 4-1 victory against New Zealand at home. The Men in Green now have 116 rating points, one ahead of Team India.

This development came months after Rohit Sharma and Co. lost to five-time World Champions Australia 1-2 at home. Pat Cummins and Co., on the other hand, extended their lead at the top with 118 rating points.

It’s worth mentioning that Pakistan recently became the World No.1 ODI team in the ICC ODI rankings but couldn’t last at the top for more than 48 hours. This came as they failed to complete a 5-0 whitewash against a second-string New Zealand at home.

For the uninitiated, the annual rankings include all the series since May 2020. The series completed before May 2022 weighted 50% while the subsequent series weighted cent percent.

ICC @ICC



It's neck and neck at the top of the Three teams separated by three pointsIt's neck and neck at the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after the annual update Three teams separated by three points 😮It's neck and neck at the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after the annual update 👀

Team India retain World No.1 in ICC Test and T20I rankings

Team India, meanwhile, stayed World's No.1 team in the latest ICC Test rankings ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London next month. They now have 121 rating points, five more than second-placed Australia.

England, South Africa, and New Zealand are the other three teams in the top five. Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. have slipped to sixth place following their forgettable record at home, having lost the Test series against England and Australia, with two-match series against New Zealand ending in a tie.

BCCI @BCCI



Number ONE in ICC T20 Rankings



Congratulations 🏻 #TeamIndia Number ONE in ICC Test RankingsNumber ONE in ICC T20 RankingsCongratulations Number ONE in ICC Test Rankings ✅Number ONE in ICC T20 Rankings ✅Congratulations 👏🏻 #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 https://t.co/JsVScT6Nbv

Meanwhile, India extended their lead at the top of the ICC T20I rankings following series victories against Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home earlier this year. The Men in Blue have 267 rating points, with an eight-point lead over second-placed England.

New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa are the other three teams in the top five spots.

South Africa and Bangladesh maintained their sixth and seventh spots after the annual update. Afghanistan made a significant gain, climbing to the eighth spot, overtaking Sri Lanka and West Indies

Poll : 0 votes