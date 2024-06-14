Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024, USA join Team India in Super 8 after no-result against Ireland

With Florida witnessing continuous rains in the past two days and a wet outfield, the crucial match between co-hosts USA and Ireland has been officially called off, shattering Pakistan's dreams of making it to the Super 8. This allowed the United States to progress to the Super 8 stage, with Ireland also knocked out.

Led by Monank Patel, the USA have arguably been the storied team in the ongoing multi-nation event, punching well above their weight. They chased down a total of over 190 against Canada comfortably and followed it up by stunning Pakistan in the Super Over. The co-hosts also stretched India while defending only 110 and needed a win or no result against Ireland to reach the Super 8.

As far as Ireland were concerned, they held hopes as they needed to secure a win against the USA and their final group game against Pakistan, which is on Sunday to qualify for the Super 8. However, a washout has also ruled them out of the tournament alongside the Men in Green.

Pakistan's final group game against Ireland inconsequential

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Men in Green have one game left in the T20 World Cup 2024, which will now be inconsequential. It is also the first time since the 2021 edition that they have failed to qualify for the knockouts of the T20 World Cup. Babar Azam and company reached the semi-final in 2021 and were the runner-up two years ago, losing to England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the final.

Babar Azam's men were already on the verge of elimination after losing to the USA in Dallas in the Super Over. They gave themselves a genuine chance of beating Team India after bowling them out for 119 in 19 overs in New York, but eventually lost by six runs.

While the 2009 T20 World Champions beat Canada, it didn't do their net run rate a whole lot of good, and the weather in Florida confirmed their elimination.

