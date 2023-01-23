Pakistan to host Afghanistan for 3 T20Is in late March

Pakistan and Afghanistan will play in a three-game T20I series in Sharjah, subject to government approval. The series is likely to take place immediately after the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and before New Zealand arrive in April for five T20Is and as many ODIs.

Afghanistan had recently offered to play a three-match ODI series against Pakistan in March after Australia had pulled out of a rubber in the UAE, citing Taliban's restrictions on women's rights. During a press conference in Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi said that both boards will share the revenue generated from the series.

In August 2021, the two sides were to play in a three-game ODI series in Sri Lanka; but the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan meant they faced logistical challenges in traveling to the country.

Moreover, the players were reportedly not in a good mental space to play there. Hence, the boards agreed to try to reschedule the series in the UAE in 2022. The two Asian giants played out a thrilling game in the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah, where Pakistan prevailed with two consecutive sixes from Naseem Shah.

"No other coach knows Pakistan more than Mickey" - PCB chairman Najam Sethi

Mickey Arthur coached Pakistan from 2016-2019. (Credits: Getty)

Sethi also strongly hinted at Mickey Arthur's return as the coach of Pakistan, saying that he's still negotiating with the South African. He expects the news of Arthur's return in the next two days, adding:

"I had not closed the chapter of Mickey Arthur. I am personally in negotiations with Mickey, and we have resolved 90 percent of issues. Hopefully, we will very soon give you the news that Mickey will be joining us."

He continued:

"When Mickey comes back, he will make his own team and will tell us how much we need to pay them. We will resolve the rest of the issues in next 1 or 2 days. Mickey will come back. Arthur has won us the Champions Trophy. He is now a highly regarded coach. No other coach knows Pakistan more than Mickey."

Earlier, Arthur had decided to stay with the English county side Derbyshire. However, he could be the man to take the Pakistan's men's side in the right direction following their recent struggles.

